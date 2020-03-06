Missaukee commissioners pass 2A support resolution

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Commissioner Pamela Niebrzydowski isn’t afraid of the internet.
So said the commissioner, who represents Lake City and Forest Township, in response to an observation that communities that passed altered “Second Amendment Sanctuary‘ resolutions were being “roasted‘ online.
County commissioners passed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment on Thursday but declined to use language describing the county as a “sanctuary.‘
Missaukee County commissioners were first asked in February to pass a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary‘ resolution but tabled the discussion until all commissioners could be present to weigh in on the language.
From the beginning, several commissioners were hesitant about the use of the word “sanctuary,‘ not wanting to appear to be welcoming a criminal element to the county.
Dennis Meekhof, a county resident who has led the effort to persuade commissioners to pass the resolution, said that doing so would show support for the movement, sending a message to Michigan’s legislature that local communities do not favor so-called “red flag laws‘ that temporarily and preemptively restrict the right to bear arms.
All commissioners said they supported the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Commissioner Dean Smallegan (the city of McBain and Richland Township) said that most of his constituents favored the idea of passing a resolution supporting the right to bear arms but were split 50/50 on whether to call the county a “sanctuary.‘ Lan Bridson (Caldwell Township and western Lake Township) said his constituents were also split on the use of the word “sanctuary.‘
Commissioner Star Hughston (Reeder and Riverside townships), after having initially showed some resistance to the use of the word “sanctuary,‘ said he would support the original version of the resolution that included the word.
“It feels like we’re watering it down ... why?‘ Hughston said.
Though county commissioners were attending a Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, there was a quorum with all county board members present, which meant they could vote on the issue.
Hughston called for a vote in support of the original language that included the word “sanctuary.‘
Commissioner Hubert Zuiderveen (Aetna, Butterfield, Clam Union and Holland townships) supported the motion and Smallegan also voted in support.
However, that version of the resolution failed after Niebrzydowski, Bridson, Frank Vanderwal (Bloomfield, Pioneer, Norwich, West Branch and Enterprise townships) and Roger Ouwinga (eastern Lake Township) voted “no.‘
Smallegan then moved to pass the resolution that dropped the word “sanctuary.‘ That version passed unanimously.
“I still think the other was better,‘ Zuiderveen said.
