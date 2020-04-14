LAKE CITY — Missaukee County commissioners are poised to extend the county's COVID-19 policies on Tuesday during the regular board meeting.
Though the board meeting will be "irregular" in that, instead of meeting in the county's still-new meeting chambers, it will be conducted via Zoom, a video and teleconferencing app that allows governments, businesses and citizens to meet remotely.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has temporarily amended the Open Meetings Act in Michigan to allow for remotely held public meetings.
On Tuesday, commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution extending the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners heard a preview of the resolution on Thursday during the county board's finance committee meeting, which was also held via Zoom.
If commissioners approve the resolution as drafted, public access to county buildings will continue to be blocked, unless resident's make an appointment and it's absolutely necessary for them to come to the courthouse. County departments are all open, except for the Recycling Center, which is closed due to the lack of running water at the facility.
The resolution would allow the county to continue paying non-essential employees who don't have work to perform during the "stay home" order, though the resolution also provides for the possibility of furlough if the "stay home" order extends beyond April 30, 2020.
The resolution would also continue to allow Frank Vanderwal, as board chairperson, the authority to approve emergency decisions, subject to subsequent ratification by the board.
Additionally, the resolution calls for a temporary hiring freeze unless there's an "immediate need." The resolution bans non-essential travel and urges department heads to limit ordering supplies and consider "suspending or canceling" non-essential contracts.
Capital projects without a matching grant would also be postponed.
"Any non-essential capital improvement projects shall be deferred," the resolution states. "If a grant is involved the capital project will proceed so as to retain grant funding."
