LAKE CITY — Missaukee County commissioners will hold a special meeting Thursday in which commissioners will discuss a proposal to furlough county workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If commissioners approve furloughs, 11 county workers could see cuts to their hours, while one full-time employee, a secretary in the prosecutor's office, would be laid off and a part-time MSU Extension secretary would also be laid off.
The sheriff's department, the county's biggest, would see the most cuts, with four positions proposed for furlough, including 911 coordinator Ed Nettle, who has announced he is running against Wil Yancer for Missaukee County sheriff. The jail administrator, records and administrative officer could also be furloughed. But they would be furloughed for relatively few hours compared to other workers, at one day a week (or 16 hours in a pay period) compared to the deputy treasurers, who would be furloughed for 48 hours in a pay period.
With unemployment and federal benefits, furloughed employees may see in increase in their take-home pay.
Commissioners will discuss the proposal during a 4 p.m. video conference via Zoom on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.