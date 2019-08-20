Missaukee commissioners vote to keep administrator, give her a raise

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County commissioners have decided to keep the county's administrator.
There was no reason to think they wouldn't; the board regularly agrees to Administrator Precia Garland's recommendations, and individual commissioners often express their gratitude towards her during public meetings.
During August's board meeting, commissioners approved a resolution to continue her employment for three years beginning Oct. 1.
She'll also receive a 2% pay increase, to earn $71,400 annually.
“Her salary raise was in line with what we gave other employees, percentage-wise,‘ said Pamela Niebrzydowski, a county commissioner.
During the same meeting in which commissioners voted to let Garland keep her job and to pay her more money, commissioners voted to approve a budget for the Fiscal Year 2020.
While the budget indicates Missaukee County will outspend its revenue in FY2020, Garland and commissioners describe her as a conservative budgeter. Despite predictions, in FY 2018, the county saved money instead of overspending.
"She's been doing a really good job," Niebrzydowski said.
Garland declined to comment on the board's decision to continue her contract and give her a raise.
The resolution states that Garland's "performance was satisfactory or better by a majority of the commissioners in all rating criteria." However, the review was conducted in closed session.
