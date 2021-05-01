LAKE CITY — The week before the annual seedling sale organized by the Missaukee Conservation District is always a little hectic.
On Tuesday, program coordinator Michelle Hill oversaw the packaging of dozens of seedlings already on site while also performing other duties at the conservation district and dealing with the unexpected early arrival of another large seedling load.
This year, the conservation district ordered around 25,000 seedlings to fill a little over 160 orders, which is a pretty busy year, especially compared to last year.
"This year people are buying like crazy," Hill said. "Everyone wanted conifers."
Every spring, the conservation district orders seedlings from nurseries all over Michigan and elsewhere, which they then package and distribute to customers in Missaukee County. Hill said being a one-stop shop for a variety of different tree and shrub species is very convenient for customers who otherwise would have to order themselves directly from several different sources.
Hill said the majority of customers who order through the conservation district are people interested in planting around their homes, although at least one of their customers has a commercial operation, as well.
Conservation District Manager Sherry Blaszak said the only seedlings they can't find in Michigan nurseries are for fruits. Among the fruit seedlings they order are apples, apricots, cherries, strawberries, plumbs and blueberries. Hill said this year, fruit orders were almost as popular as conifers.
During the week leading up to the seedling pickup, which will be held at the Missaukee Road Commission, conservation district employees, board members and volunteers spent three days packaging.
Workers place a wad or two of wet, pulp-like shredded paper in each sack to keep the roots of the seedlings moist. Sacks vary in size depending on the type of seedling that is being packaged and each sack is given a label based on its species and order number.
As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, this year's pickup (like last year's pickup) will be a drive-thru event.
During the pickup events, excess seedlings will be for sale in a store area, along with other items such as spray that repels deer and rabbits.
While most of the seedlings will be gone after the pickup, Hill said leftovers will be announced on their Facebook page and sold on a first come, first served basis.
The second seedling pickup will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The first was held on Friday.
