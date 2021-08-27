LAKE CITY — With the help of grant money provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the Missaukee Conservation District is holding a tire collection Saturday, Aug 28. The collection will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the Missaukee County Recycling Center.
Though August is typically a slow month, executive director Sherry Blaszak said she is still expecting hundreds of tires to come in.
“I expect we’ll get around 800,” Blaszak said. “The tires just keep on coming.”
Blaszak said they will be accepting up to 10 tires per household free of charge from only Missaukee County taxpayers. Any additional tires will include a $3 charge. The tires can be on a rim but can be no longer than 4’ x 12”.
The tires being accepted include:
- Passenger car
- Passenger truck
- Semi
- Small-large skid steer
- Small-large tractor
- Tires on are accepted as well.
Tires not being accepted include:
- Tickers thicker than a 12-ply
- Loader Tires
- Construction/Forestry tires
- Earth mover tires
- Airplane tires
Blaszak said the Lake City Area School cheerleaders, led by their coach Kristy Brown, will helping to assist take tires out of vehicles and stacking them in semi-trailers.
“We are just really appreciative of her and her crew helping out,” Blaszak said.
According to Blaszak, the recycled tires will be given to a certified vendor, CM Rubber Technologies of Coleman. Blaszak said the company will use the recycled tires to manufacture a variety of environmentally friendly products including, landscaping mulch, playground surfacing, a variety of mats, drain field aggregate, semi sidewall rings, and equestrian footing.
