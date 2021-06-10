LAKE CITY - The Missaukee Conservation District is putting on a household hazardous waste collection this Saturday, June 12.

Residents may drop off their items at the Missaukee County Road Commission between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The road commission is only accepting items from Missaukee County taxpayers.

Items being accepted include:

• Aerosols

• Antifreeze

• Auto liquids

• Cleaners

• Corrosives

• Fertilizers

• Florescent light bulbs

• Glues

• Herbicides

• Medicines/Sharps

• Mercury-containing items

• Oil-based paints

• Pesticides

• Solvents

Taxpayers may also drop off mattresses for $20 and a maximum of 10 standard size passenger or truck tires, maximum 4’x12‘. A $3 fee will be applied for each additional tire and a $15 fee will be applied for semi tires. No skidder, airplane tires and OTR will be accepted. There will also be on-site paper shredding.

Items not being accepted include:

• Bombs

• Building materials of any kind

• Electronics

• Explosives

• Fireworks

• Propane tanks

• Large appliances

• Latex Paint

• Motor oil (can be taken to Walmart and oil change businesses in the area)

• Smoke detectors

For more information, please visit www.missaukeecd.org or call the Missaukee Conservation District at (231) 839-7193. 

Cadillac News