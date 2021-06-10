LAKE CITY - The Missaukee Conservation District is putting on a household hazardous waste collection this Saturday, June 12.
Residents may drop off their items at the Missaukee County Road Commission between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The road commission is only accepting items from Missaukee County taxpayers.
Items being accepted include:
• Aerosols
• Antifreeze
• Auto liquids
• Cleaners
• Corrosives
• Fertilizers
• Florescent light bulbs
• Glues
• Herbicides
• Medicines/Sharps
• Mercury-containing items
• Oil-based paints
• Pesticides
• Solvents
Taxpayers may also drop off mattresses for $20 and a maximum of 10 standard size passenger or truck tires, maximum 4’x12‘. A $3 fee will be applied for each additional tire and a $15 fee will be applied for semi tires. No skidder, airplane tires and OTR will be accepted. There will also be on-site paper shredding.
Items not being accepted include:
• Bombs
• Building materials of any kind
• Electronics
• Explosives
• Fireworks
• Propane tanks
• Large appliances
• Latex Paint
• Motor oil (can be taken to Walmart and oil change businesses in the area)
• Smoke detectors
For more information, please visit www.missaukeecd.org or call the Missaukee Conservation District at (231) 839-7193.
