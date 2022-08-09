Missaukee Conservation District looking for board members

LAKE CITY — Have a passion for protecting and preserving natural resources in Missaukee County?
Then the Missaukee Conservation District might have a spot for you.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Sherry Blaszak said the Conservation District wasn’t able to hold its annual meeting for the past three years. As a result, she said they are looking for people to fill four of five board positions this October.
“There’s a nominee petition that they have to complete and you need five signatures,” Blaszak said.
“They can download it from our website or pick it up here (in person).”
Since they want to stagger the board member terms, Blaszak said there’s a petition for a three-year and a four-year term. After completing one of the petitions, Blaszak said people will need to drop it off at the Conservation District office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12.
To become a board member, Blaszak said people need to be Missaukee County residents. All signatures must be made by county residents, too.
On Thursday, October 13, Blaszak said the Conservation District will hold its annual meeting at the Dick Haven Farm in McBain from 4 to 7 p.m. At the meeting, Blaszak said the Missaukee residents can come and vote on the positions.
Blaszak said the four individuals currently holding those board spots are running for reelection. Since announcing they were looking for people to run for those spots, Blaszak said they’ve had two people submit petitions so far.
Other than the residency requirement, Blaszak said they’re not looking for people with a specific background. On the current board, she said they have a variety of people, including a nurse, teacher and farmer, which gives them diverse viewpoints.
“There’s a lot of different levels of information and expertise they can provide to us,” Blaszak said.
With potential candidates, Blaszak said they are looking for people with an interest and passion for preserving natural resources. As a board member, Blaszak said people get to take their passion and make a positive impact on the community.
“It’s wondering to be a part of a positive entity that’s helping,” Blaszak said.
As a board member, Blaszak said they are looking for people who are committed to the Conservation District. This includes attending a couple of monthly meetings, coming out to events, and representing the Conservation District around the community.
“They should be a supporter of the Conservation District and just represent us,” Blaszak said. “If they hear someone talking about us, they can interject and just be a benefit in the community.”
With the meetings, Blaszak said board members would also be involved in voting on proposals and evaluating programs and staff. Recently, she said the Conservation District completed its needs assessment to see what people view as important issues.
As a member, she said they would use that assessment to see what the Conservation District could add in terms of staff and programs.
“Now that we know what the expressed interests and priorities are, we need to evaluate our staffing and our programming and act accordingly,” she said.
Though there are only four positions up for grabs, Blaszak said they are also looking for associate directors positions too.
“Having people express interest in being on the board would be wonderful because they can be associates,” Blaszak said.
If someone is interested in the board but doesn’t get elected, Blaszak said they could be appointed as an associate director. Though they only have one associate now, Blaszak said she would mind having three or four.
“It’s kind of a director in training,” she said.
While associates can’t vote at the meetings, Blaszak said they can learn about the Conservation District and potentially become a board member later on.
“It’s a benefit to everybody to have them on,” she said.
With the deadline quickly approaching, Blaszak said she hopes they can find people committed to preserving the natural resources of Missaukee and serving the community.
“I think the perk is there’s an entity that provides positive support for our natural resources in the county,” she said.
