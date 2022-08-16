LAKE CITY — With employee turnover becoming more common, the Missaukee Conservation District has turned to the county for help.
During a recent board meeting, Conservation District Manager Sherry Blaszak asked the Missaukee County Commissioners for $20,000 to fund employee benefits and other projects.
“We would never be able to afford to give health insurance to our employees,” Blaszak said. “It’s too expensive. So, the only thing we could think of to do as we’re comparing and looking at things is to contribute toward a health savings account or to their retirement account, or hybrid of the two.”
While they are doing well with staffing right now, Blaszak said a couple of employees have gone to the MSU Extension because they could receive benefits. As a result, she said it can put the Conservation District on pause as they look to hire a replacement and train them.
“It just gives you a little bit of a hiccup because you just have to start over again,” Blaszak said.
Another project Blaszak said they wanted to put the money toward is a land management plan. Currently, Blaszak said they are developing a plan for a piece of land they purchased off of M-66 near McBain.
“We have a partial plan drawn up and now we need to go into it further so can actually have an overall view of steps to be taken,” she said. “And then we’ll have that incorporated into the county’s recreation plan.”
“By doing that, then we’ll be open to grants from the DNR, so that’s our goal with that.”
After speaking to the commissioners, Blaszak was asked to provide the Conservation District’s financial information, which she didn’t have. As a result, the commissioners asked her to bring the information before they made a decision on her request.
“I would like to know their financial situation, and the presentation today does not include a clear picture of that,” Board Chair Dean Smallegan said.
“I’m not in favor of making a move on this until I see more data.”
