LAKE CITY — Kayakers, canoers, tubers and other users of the Muskegon River in Missaukee County will have an opportunity this summer to make a significant impact on the waterway's cleanliness.
The Missaukee Conservation District recently was awarded $4,547.71 by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to purchase river cleanup kits that will be available at no cost to people using the river.
The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program provides grants to local units of government to clean and improve Michigan waterways. Local governments often partner with nonprofits or other volunteer groups for the cleanups, which include removal of trash and other manmade debris from streams and stream banks. The cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Missaukee Conservation District program coordinator Michelle Hill said with COVID-19 restrictions making it more difficult to organize group cleanup efforts on the river, she thought of the idea of giving out the kits to individual users.
In the project description written by Hill, she states that the goal of the program is to keep a 45-mile stretch of the Muskegon River relatively free of trash from June 1 through Sept. 6.
"An estimated 9,000 pounds of garbage will be properly disposed of during this timeframe," Hill wrote.
Hill said the kits will contain garbage bags, a trash grabber, sun screen, bug spray and water-proof sacks for holding valuable items such as phones.
The conservation district will partner with David Howard, owner of White Birch Campground and Canoe Rental, who will distribute river cleanup kits to paddlers using his services. Hill said Howard also agreed to weigh the trash they receive from users to get an idea how much has been collected from the river.
White Birch hosts roughly 150 people each week during the season between camping and boat rentals. Once garbage bags and E-Z Reachers are returned to campground staff, participants will receive a Missaukee Stream Team logo baseball cap for their efforts.
MCD will also have 35 kits available at their office in Lake City, for paddlers using other portions of the Muskegon River tributaries in the county who also wish to participate in the cleanup efforts. These kits will contain the same supplies and participants will be given a MCD logo dry bag upon their return. Garbage will be disposed of through American Waste at the Missaukee County Recycling Center.
"Our river cleanup program and promotion will spotlight the importance of keeping our rivers and streams free of pollution and waste so that this beneficial natural resource will remain pristine for many years to come," Hill wrote.
The kits should be available to users by June, Hill said.
In addition to the cleanup grant, the Missaukee Conservation District also received $2,000 to fund monitoring activities on the Muskegon River.
Hill said the grant will be used to continue their aquatic macroinvertebrate survey program, which has been conducted by the Missaukee County Stream Team since 2016.
By collecting, counting and recording the type and number of invertebrate they find in certain parts of the river, Hill said they can determine the overall health of those areas, as certain species don't do very well in polluted waters while others thrive.
Since they've started doing the surveys, Hill said they've found that most areas of the Muskegon River in Missaukee County have good to be of very good quality, although there also are a few merely "fair" areas.
Stream monitoring is a citizen science project that involves both professionals in the field as well as community members, allowing citizens to become more aware of the importance of monitoring water quality and protecting waterways.
"Each year, after monitoring, the data is analyzed to determine if there has been any change in water quality from year to year, allowing us to catch any water quality problems in the early stages and hopefully address them before they become serious," Hill wrote.
For information on either project, call Hill at (231) 839-7139 or email michelle.hill@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.