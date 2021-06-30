Missaukee County adds one COVID case on Tuesday

CADILLAC — Missaukee County was one of only three counties in the entire region to add a positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, Missaukee County added one new case, while no new cases were reported in Wexford County, Osceola County or Lake County.
Total confirmed case counts in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties as of Tuesday were 2,554, 1,269, 1,699, and 592, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in the area on Tuesday.
In the 16-county region covered by District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, only four new cases were reported on Tuesday, in Missaukee, Mecosta and Kalkaska counties.
Statewide cases increased by 173 on Tuesday, and the number of deaths increased by 32. According to the state of Michigan website, the deaths announced Tuesday include 27 deaths identified during a vital records review. There have been 894,433 confirmed cases statewide and 19,744 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
