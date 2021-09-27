LAKE CITY — With the fiscal year coming to an end on Sept. 30, the county is expecting to come in under budget this year.
Due to uncertainly surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, county administrator Elizabeth Vogel said her predecessor, former county administrator Precia Garland, budgeted conservatively. As a result, the county saw an estimated revenue increase of $107,658.20 and expenditure decrease of $160,071.24. After appropriating $50,200 for other purposes, the county currently estimates it has $217,529.44 in revenue over expenditures.
“I think what happened is the previous administrator budgeted very conservatively for revenues because the last budget season was still during the middle of the pandemic, and the future of revenue was pretty uncertain at that time,” Vogel said. “And what we saw was an increase in a lot of things that we weren’t prepared for.”
One of those areas where the county saw an increase in revenue was through the building industry. Vogel said they saw increases from building inspections, soil permits, and deed transfers.
“The building industry is just really moving along right now,” Vogel said. “Real estate has never been this busy.”
The county also saw a $60,000 increase in tax revenue, which Vogel said she believes was due to the previous administrator’s conservative budgeting.
“I believe the previous administrator was concerned about tax revenue during the pandemic, and so she was very conservative in how she budgeted for taxes,” Vogel said.
Vogel said they also received more from the convention facility liquor tax and $2,000 more in grant money than anticipated for safe usage of off-road vehicles for the sheriff’s department.
Over $250,000 budgeted for the childcare fund (which is used in case the courts need to care for a child) was also not used this year. Vogel said this is typical even in a non-pandemic year and she said that money would go back into the general fund.
The county also did have some increases in expenditures. Vogel said they had more jury trials due to these not being able to take place during the pandemic. There were also increases in overtime pay due to high turnover in the police department.
Though the county estimates to have over $200,000 in revenue as of their Sept. 9 meeting, county treasurer Lori Cox said they still have to allocate some of that money to other funds. Therefore, Cox said the final amount is still to be determined, but she and Vogel still anticipate coming under budget this year.
Any final amendments to this year’s budget that need to be made will occur at a special commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.
