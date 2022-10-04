LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County commissioners have approved a $13 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The approved budget accounts for nearly $6 million for the general fund and around $7 million for the county’s various special funds. County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said the county won’t need to use any unassigned fund balance to start off the year.
“We do not need to start off the year by using any unassigned fund balance, which means that the revenue coming in from all the sources that we expect it to come in for is enough for all of our expenses for the year,” she said. “So, we don’t need to dip into the piggy bank, so to speak.”
Vogel said the county budgeted for a 2% wage increase and an increase in state revenue sharing. She also said the county tax base has increased, with a total taxable value increase of 5.74%.
“Property values are doing well in the county,” she said.
Other areas the county has seen increases before is at the EMS department and recycling. Vogel said the county budgets for what they think they’ll see, but always hope to exceed those expectations.
“We have been seeing increased revenues across those two lines, and we might see more revenue there,” she said.
“We just have had an increased call volume for our EMS department and our recycling center has seen increased volume and commodities that people are bringing in for like plastic, cardboard and scrap metal.”
One expenditure Vogel said they may see an increase in is the cost of fuel. Since several departments have that line item, Vogel said it’s a variable they don’t know about.
“That’s a very small part of our budget, so I don’t think it would have an overall negative impact,” she said.
The county is also budgeting for a few projects involving the parks. Vogel said they are planning to install around the lagoon in the county park and improve the property on Al Moses Road for trailer storage.
