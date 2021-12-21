LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board reviewed results from their community survey during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The survey was part of the county’s initiative to learn about what issues residents and businesses believe are most important.
Back in September, the board voted to approve a contract with Polco to create the surveys. These surveys were indicated to engage the community about how they believe the board should spend the $2.9 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Missaukee County administrator Elizabeth Vogel said back in August. “And I think it’s the right thing to do to make sure that we get input from as many stakeholders in the community as possible ... and anyone who’s really passionate about making sure that these dollars touch the lives of Missaukee residents in the best way.”
During the meeting, the board listened to a presentation by Michelle Kobayashi, a National Research Center representative, on the survey results from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20.
The results were split into two groups: resident responses and business responses. Of the 5,000 households and 295 businesses to receive the survey, 449 residents and 59 businesses responded.
The survey give the community a variety of topics and asked them to rate them based on quality and importance.
Both residents and businesses ranked the natural environment, safety, and parks and recreation as the high-quality topics within the county. On the other hand, topics like utilities, the economy, and education, arts, and culture received some of the lowest quality ratings.
In terms of importance, the economy received the highest rating amongst residents (89% rating) and businesses (100%). Residents also rated topics like safety, the natural environment, and utilities fairly high as well. For businesses, topics like utilities, health and wellness, and education, arts, and culture made it to the top of their ratings.
The community was also asked about the challenges they faced. The top challenge both residents and businesses listed was having access to good Internet/broadband services (61% of residents and 68% of businesses listed that as a major problem).
Residents and businesses stuck with the broadband theme, as they also rated having affordable services and a lack of technology to work from home as problematic. Around 40% or more of businesses also listed a shortage of skilled employees as an issue. Around 30% or more residents included issues like affordable housing, exposure to COVID-19, and affordable quality health care.
Another question the survey asked was how informed people were about ARPA, with less than 40% of both residents and businesses stating they were informed about it.
The last couple of slides from Kobayashi’s presentation focused on funding priorities for the community. Once again, broadband was a major one, with 72% of residents and 81% of businesses listing investments in broadband infrastructure as important.
Residents also listed economic aid to households experiencing hardships and services/programs to promote healthy childhood as funding priorities. Businesses also listed services/programs to promote healthy childhood as a priority, while adding financial aid to high poverty school districts as another one.
One takeaway Vogel had from the presentation was to never assume what the results may be. While she did expect broadband and the economy to come up, she said they weren’t sure where other issues would fall.
“I wasn’t sure how all the other areas of expenditure would fall in rank and importance of critical focus,” Vogel said. “So now the board knows that the residents want us to invest in early childhood education and people with lower incomes. That’s a really good data point that I didn’t have before, and the board didn’t have before.”
With the first survey completed, Vogel said people will soon have the opportunity to interact with the data and see how the results compare to other places.
In May 2022, Vogel said they will send out another survey to see what changes may appear over the next six months. She also said they want to work on engaging those who didn’t respond to the first survey and educating the community about the ARPA funding.
Vogel said they plan on putting out notices to local schools, the health department, and township leaders about coming together to discuss how to move forward with spending the ARPA funding.
“We see loud and clear that the economy is very important, that broadband is very important,” Vogel said. “So, we can break the stakeholders into different subgroups. One kind of subcommittee to work on the broadband issue, and one to work on early childhood health and economic aid. ... Again, it just helps drive those decisions that will help us spend the ARPA funding.”
