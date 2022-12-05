MCBAIN — An active shooter roaming the halls of a school, hurting students and teachers.
It’s a scenario no one wants to face, but must be prepared for.
Missaukee County conducted an active shooter exercise at McBain Rural Agricultural School Saturday morning. The exercise involved personnel from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Missaukee EMS, the McBain Fire Department, Michigan State Police, McBain Schools staff, and the county itself.
With all the major emergency services and others involved, Missaukee County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said the exercise is a big piece in protecting students at school.
“It makes sure everybody is on the same page in how things work and how our response would be handled,” she said. “Ultimately, the goal is to keep the kids safe, so that’s the objective of doing these things.”
Hartshorne-Shafer said they would practice entering the school, clearing the building, and triaging patients. Though it was only an exercise, McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said it was an intense experience.
“When I heard across the radio, ‘active shooter at McBain schools’, just hearing that come across gave me chills,” he said. “It’s our worst nightmare.”
Several staff members from the school were involved in Saturday’s exercise. Akom said having those individuals involved allowed them to observe the process and use it as a learning experience.
“We definitely saw areas that the school can improve on and need to make some adjustments with,” Akom said.
Hartshorne-Shafer said the exercise was also a good way for the police, fire, and EMS departments to see how each would operate in an active shooter situation.
“Law enforcement might not know how fire does something and so this is a way for everybody to get on the same page with their processes when they’re working through an incident,” she said.
Saturday’s exercise won’t just benefit Missaukee County. Hartshorne-Shafer said they had individuals from other counties participate in the exercise, including Wexford County. She said those participants will be able to take back what they learned to their own schools and counties, while also bringing suggestions to Missaukee.
The next step in the process will be to evaluate Saturday’s exercise. Hartshorne-Shafer said she took feedback from the participants and will look at what adjustments can be made.
She also said they are hoping to work toward conducting similar exercises in the future.
