LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Conservation District is holding a pair of bird programs at the Ardis Missaukee District Library in the coming weeks.
The two programs, Raven for Birds and Wings, Beaks, and Feathers, Oh My, will be aimed at teaching people about bird watching.
“We want to introduce people into backyard bird watching,” Conservation District Education Coordinator Andrea Mayer said. “This is all in an effect to expose them to citizen science.”
The first program, Raven for Birds, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. With this program aimed at adults and families, Mayer said she will be presenting more informational material.
Among that material includes teaching attendees about backyard bird watching and how to identify common feeder birds. Mayer said attendees will also learn about the Great Backyard Bird Count, a four-day event in February where bird watchers come out and report their sightings at birdcount.org.
Attendees will also learn how to make homemade birdseed treats and get to make a suet seed block to take home.
The second program, Wings, Beaks, and Feathers — Oh My, is a three-part program aimed at children ages eight to 18. This program will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, and Feb. 10, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With this three-part program, Mayer said they will teach the children all about birds, including what makes a bird a bird, how birds behave, and what they do to survive. She said the attendees will also learn how to identify common birds, how to feed them at home, and how they can help scientists study birds.
Similar to the first program, Mayer said children will also learn how to make homemade birdseed treats and make a suet birdseed block to take home.
With this program, Mayer said they are planning out more hands-on activities. These activities include looking at owl pellets, learning about bird beaks, and a bird migration game.
Bird feeders for these programs were donated by Wexford Missaukee Future Farmers of America.
With the programs, Mayer said the goal is to pique the community’s interest in bird watching and teach them about the importance of preserving birds’ habitat.
She said they also hope to encourage people to utilize the Conservation District’s new bird watching station, which was built thanks to a grant from the Michigan Alliance for Environmental and Outdoor Education.
“This makes them more aware of the natural world,” Mayer said. “It’s good to have citizens aware that birds can face habitat destruction.”
To participate in these programs, Mayer said you will need to register online at www.missaukeecd.org. Registration will be open until the week of the programs.
