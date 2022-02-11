LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board is currently looking into purchasing a new building.
During their Tuesday meeting, the board expressed interest in purchasing the Auto Value Parts Store at 133 Main Street in downtown Lake City. According to Board Chairperson Dean Smallegan, the 5,500 square feet building would cost the county roughly $200,000.
Smallegan said the primary need for the building is more office space and storage. Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said the building would provide ideal space to move some people around and storage records and other material in the basement below.
“We need to look at some space issues within our building,” Vogel said. “And the purchase of 133 Main Street may be able to alleviate those issues.”
Another aspect the board discussed was the needs of the prosecutor. Smallegan said the county is currently renting office space of the prosecutor, which isn’t ideal in the board’s eyes.
With purchasing this new building, he said they could potentially move the prosecutor’s office into a county-owned building. This move could save the county $25,000 a year, which is what they are paying currently to rent space for the prosecutor.
After their discussion, the board voted unanimously to sign a 30-day extension of their due diligence period, which was verbally agreed to by the building owner prior. This extension would give the county until March 14 to complete their due diligence, which was supposed to end on Feb. 14.
With this additional time, Vogel said she plans to look at what the county needs are and compile a list.
“The commissioners have asked to, you know, really make a list,” Vogel said. “Who’s in what office, who’s doubling up, who needs more privacy, who’s in more of like a fishbowl type office with multiple people.”
“I’m just going to produce a nice concise list of what we have, what we need, and see if this building is really the right match.”
