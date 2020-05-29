Missaukee County continues furloughs

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to continue, with some adjustments, the furloughs of about a dozen county employees.
Commissioners met remotely via Zoom for a special meeting.
Some county employees are having their hours increased, while others are having theirs decreased. But the furlough itself has been continued to June 13.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Safer at Home" order lifts on June 12, but commissioners opted for the 13th to match payroll.
Furloughing the 14 employees in several departments will save the county $6,853 every two weeks, according to memo from County Administrator Precia Garland to the county board.
That's because, right now, the state of Michigan is picking up part of the tab due to another executive order that's set to expire on June 19. If the county were to continue the furlough past the 19th and the governor does not extend executive order 2020-76, then the county would save less money, about $4,000 a pay period.
Commissioner Star Hughston asked, as a tax payer, why the county could get by with fewer employees now but not the rest of the time.
County treasurer Lori Cox and Clerk Jessica Nielsen said their offices feel the effects; Cox said some needed work has been delayed, while Nielsen noted that demand had not dropped as much as she'd expected. Moreover, extending furloughs for too long could create scheduling difficulty next year, with unused vacation time accumulating.
Department heads said they expected some bottlenecks as people start asking for delayed services and permits.
