LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Democratic Party hosted a Meet the Candidates Night at the Missaukee County Annex Building in Lake City Tuesday.
Democratic Candidate for Michigan’s First Congressional District Dr. Bob Lorinser and Democratic Candidate for the 36th State Senate District Joel Sheltrown each took time to introduce themselves and answer questions.
With some new faces in attendance, Missaukee County Democratic Party chair Leif Davis-Williams said he believes Tuesday’s event went well.
“I think our goal has been to introduce the candidates to people and Missaukee County, and this was open to anybody who wanted to come in,” Davis-Williams said. “I think people had a chance to figure out who the candidates are and hopefully, as they’re talking and mingling, they’re able to ask some personal questions too”.
During their introductions, both candidates spoke about some local and national issues including the economy, education, health care and public safety.
During his introduction, Sheltrown said he plans to draw on his previous political experience to address local issues. From 2005 to 2010, Sheltrown said served as a state representative for the 103rd district, which included Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties.
“The issues really haven’t changed that much for rural Michigan,” Sheltrown said. “There are innovative ways that we can help rural Michigan.”
One of the main points Sheltrown addressed was issues affecting the farming community. With the price of gasoline, fertilizer, and other products going up, Sheltrown said he wants to see what he can do to help local farmers.
“I had a bill for 5% biodiesel to make that a mandate that was going to help farmers out,” Sheltrown said. “I actually worked over in the McBain area when they were thinking about or trying to put in a biofuel plant over there.”
“I’m going to go back and look at that and see if I can help the farming community over here.”
Another issue Sheltrown talked about was the unemployment system, which he said needs to be updated.
“The problem that we have with unemployment that I see is it’s completely dysfunctional,” Sheltrown said. “The anti-software, we have to upgrade that. We have to put the money in to straighten out that agency once and for all.”
Lorisner, a Marquette resident and the Medical Director of the Marquette County Health Department, discussed issues involving the economy and health care.
One of Lorisner main points was addressing youth mental health and looking into the causes of issues involving depression, anxiety and suicide. While he said more research needs to be done, Lorisner said he believes social disruption may play a role.
“We got to get back together,” Lorisner said. “We got to get back together as a family, as a community, as a neighborhood.”
Another issue Lorisner addressed was employment and livable wages. Lorisner said he believes a livable wage should allow a person to afford basic needs like housing and food, vacation time and enough leftover to save for retirement.
While it may have to vary from state to state, Lorisner said one solution may be to set a federal livable wage standard.
“The principal I would fight for is an adult that’s working full time should have a livable wage,” Lorisner said.
As the candidates wrapped up talking to their constituents, Davis-Williams said he hopes people learned more about the candidates and what they stand for.
“This is the goal,” Davis-Williams said. “Just making sure people knew these candidates are running and, kind of, who they were and what they’re about.”
