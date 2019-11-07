Missaukee County election results official after canvassers certification

LAKE CITY — The results of Tuesday’s elections in McBain and Lake City were made official Wednesday by the Missaukee County Board of Canvassers.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said canvassers certified the election results Wednesday afternoon.
The McBain Rural Agricultural School millage proposal was defeated by a tally of 728-484 Tuesday or by roughly 60% of the district’s voters. The district asked voters to support a 1.4 mill increase that would generate nearly $14.3 million for improvements to the district’s buildings, secure entrances, bus fleet, technology, and other items. It also would allow the district to reroute its student drop off areas.
Also during Tuesday’s election, McBain City Council seats were up for election. All of the races were unopposed. Joey Roberts was re-elected as mayor (158 votes); Marcia Smith was re-elected as clerk (163); Heidi Heuker as treasurer (164); and Chuck Heethuis (144), Mike Kubiak (146) and Lori Warren (150) for city council.
In Lake City, Brad Seger retained his seat as mayor against challenger Thomas Behrendt by a tally of 93-49. Four candidates were running for three positions on the council including incumbents Lewis Beaver and Kathleen Ostrander and challengers Grant Elmquist and Ellen Selmer. Voters wanted to see some new faces as only Ostrander retained her seat with 116 votes while Selmer was next with 95 followed by Elmquist with 87. Beaver was voted off the council by receiving the lowest number of votes, 72.
Danielle Hoblet ran unopposed for treasurer and retained her seat with 110 votes.
