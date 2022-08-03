LAKE CITY — Multiple uncontested races took place in Missaukee County as six County Commissioners and several township officials were seeking their party’s nomination this primary.
Commissioners
• Republican incumbent Lan Bridson won his party’s nomination for the District 1 Commissioner seat, receiving 469 votes. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.
Bridson has served on the board since 2003. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.
• Republican incumbent Frank Vanderwal won his party’s nomination for the District 2 Commissioner seat, receiving 260 votes. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.
Vanderwal has served on the board since 2011. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.
• Republican incumbent Roger Ouwinga won his party’s nomination for the District 4 Commissioner seat, receiving 419 votes. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.
Ouwinga has served on the board since 2016.He will face no Democratic challenger in November.
• Republican incumbent Dean Smallegan won his party’s nomination for the District 5 Commissioner seat, receiving 445 votes. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.Smallegan has served on the board since 2017. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.
• Republican incumbent Star Hughston won his party’s nomination for the District 6 Commissioner seat, receiving 395 votes. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.
Hughston has served on the board since 2007. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.
• Republican candidate Gary Gladu Jr. won his party’s nomination for the District 7 Commissioner seat, receiving 479. It is a two-year term that will be decided in the November election.
This was Gladu Jr.’s first time running for the seat. He was originally appointed by the commissioners to replace former District 7 Commissioner Hubert Zuiderveen, who resigned in October 2021. Gladu Jr. will face no Democratic challenger.
Caldwell Township
Republican incumbent Brad Birgy won his party’s nomination for Caldwell Township Trustee, receiving 252 votes. It is a partial term ending on November 24, 2024 that will be decided in the November election.
Birgy has served as a trustee since 2021. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.Forest Township
Republican incumbent Duane Baldwin won his party’s nomination for Forest Township Trustee, receiving 198 votes. It is a partial term ending on November 24, 2024 that will be decided in the November election.
Baldwin was appointed to the position in early 2022 and has served for over seven month. He will face no Democratic challenger in November.Norwich Township
Republican incumbent Lois Whipple won her party’s nomination for Norwich Township clerk, receiving 139 votes. It is a partial term ending on November 24, 2024 that will be decided in the November election.
Whipple has served as the township clerk since 1967. She will face no Democratic challenger in November.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
