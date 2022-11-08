LAKE CITY — Several uncontested local races took place in Missaukee County this November. Here are the results of those races:
Millages
Voters approved a 0.5 mills fire millage proposal in Lake Township, with 850 residents voting yes and 604 voting no. It is estimated the millage will raise nearly $87,900 in its first year.
Missaukee County Commissioners
All seven County Commissioners were re-elected to their current seats. These individuals include Lan Bridson (District 1), Frank Vanderwal (District 2), Pam Niebrzydowski (District 3), Roger Ouwinga (District 4), Dean Smallegan (District 5), Star Hughston (District 6), and Gary Gladu Jr. (District 7).
Each of them is now set to serve two-year terms on the county board.
Missaukee County Road Commissioner
Tim Smith was elected to a six-year term on the Missaukee County Road Commission Board.
McBain Rural Agricultural School Board of Education
Kevin Eisenga and Matthew Kline were re-elected to six-year terms on the McBain School Board.
Dennis Heuker was elected to fill a partial term on the board ending in December 2024.
Caldwell Township
Republican Brad Birgy was elected to fill a two-year partial term ending in November 2024 on the township board of trustees.
Forest Township
Republican Duane Baldwin was elected to fill a partial term trustee position ending in November 2024 on the township board of trustees.
Norwich Township
Republican Lois Whipple was elected to fill a partial term ending in November 2024 as the township clerk.
Dawn Jones was elected to fill a partial term ending in November 2024 as the township treasurer.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
