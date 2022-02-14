LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board voted unanimously to extend County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel’s contract until Sept. 30 during their meeting Tuesday.
Hired in 2021, Vogel’s current contract was set to expire this June. With the extension, Board Chairperson Dean Smallegan said it will give the board time to perform an evaluation and discuss a new contract.
By extending her contract until Sept. 30, Smallegan also said they could line up a new contract with the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.
“She’s done a great job,” Smallegan said. “She has come into the county and stepped up and done very well.”
With the extension, Vogel expressed her appreciation and said she has enjoyed working with the board for the past eight months.
“It’s been a really great eight months,” Vogel said. “We’re moving non-stop.”
“I really enjoy the job. It’s been a challenge and it keeps me on my toes. I’m learning a lot.”
