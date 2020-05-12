LAKE CITY — Missaukee County is likely to continue some COVID-19 responses measures.
During a Finance Committee meeting Thursday, county commissioners reviewed a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan that was already signed by Frank Vanderwal, chair of the board of commissioners. Vanderwal has authority to take certain steps on behalf of the board during the COVID-19 emergency, but the board must then ratify his actions.
The revised plan puts the county in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's updated executive order(s).
Revisions include a clause specifying employees that have COVID-19 symptoms can't enter the premises. There is also a paragraph that says the county will provide Personal Protective Equipment to employees, and says employees that are medically able to tolerate wearing a mask must "while in any enclosed public space."
Additionally, the policy calls for employees to disinfect shared tools, raises the possibility of physical barriers and establishes criteria for when employees must self-quarantine.
Two or more of the following symptoms would mean an employee has a suspected case of COVID-19 and must seek medical care and self-quarantie for 14 days: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.
Commissioners are expected to adopt the plan during Tuesday's board meeting.
While for now the building remains closed to the public unless you have an appointment, planning is underway for when the building will open back up. Court proceedings could be the most challenging, according to a memo from the county administrator to commissioners, because the hearings tend to draw larger crowds.
