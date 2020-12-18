Missaukee County Foundation donates $2K toward New Hope Center

CADILLAC — New Hope Center recently announced it has received a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the Missaukee Area Community Foundation.
This grant award will support the installation of the center's "Security/Safety Program."
New Hope Center's new facility consists of three wings that will keep the groups separated from one another. An access control system will need to be installed that will give everyone a key card that will only allow them to enter their designated wing.
This safety program will also consist of video cameras installed into the shared common areas, hallways, and exterior doors to help monitor the safety of clients and staff. The front entrance will have a video intercom entrance to help monitor those that are coming into the shelter. The center would eventually like to offer some classes in their conference room about personal safety which would include awareness of surroundings, identity theft, and common scams (phishing, telephone, mystery shoppers, etc.).
New Hope Center had over 8,000 bed nights serving 187 different individuals/households last fiscal year. The new facility will have a minimum of 38 beds with a maximum of 60 beds. New Hope Center’s budget for this installation is $25,000 and they have received $5,000 in addition to this grant.
“We hope to have the system completely installed prior to opening, homelessness is an extremely critical time in an individual's life, and we would like to provide a safe place for them to stay until they get back on their feet,‘ said center executive director Chris Crawley.
Located on Lincoln Street near the Wexford County Jail, once complete, the 9,500-square-foot New Hope Center will replace all the shelters — which formerly operated under the name of New Hope Shelter — currently existing in various locations around the city and in Haring Township.
They had hoped to have the new shelter open (at least partially) by the end of January but as a result of delays in obtaining supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawley said it's looking more like March.
