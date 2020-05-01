LAKE CITY — Missaukee County commissioners agreed to furlough 13 workers Thursday afternoon during a special meeting, held remotely due to social distancing guidelines.
For the lowest-paid county workers, state and federal benefits mean they'll bring home more money than they usually do while working fewer hours. Higher paid employees will, however, receive less money while working fewer hours. The higher-paid employees, however, were furloughed for fewer hours.
Eleven county workers will work reduced, or furloughed hours, while two will be laid off and won't work any hours. Of those two, only one is full-time. That employee will get paid the most of any county employee to have hours cut, bringing home $1,900 a pay period while furloughed. But at $12.90 an hour, that employee is usually the lowest-paid of any of the furloughed employees, typically taking home $1,032 a pay period.
In comparison, a county employee making just over $25 an hour brings home $2,018 in a normal pay period. Those employees, who are being furloughed one day a week, will bring home $1,344 a pay period even after federal benefits kick in.
It's not yet certain how much money the county saves by furloughing employees. If the state continues to pick up the county's share of unemployment, then the county will save more than $7,000 a pay period by furloughing the 13 employees. If the county, however, has to pay their usual share of unemployment benefits, then the savings drop to just under $3,800, County Administrator Precia Garland told commissioners Thursday. That amounts to a 2.7% to 5.10% savings.
The savings chip away at a projected 24% budget shortfall in the coming months due to an economy suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information Garland gave commissioners.
The employees could be recalled at any time, Garland said, after a question from Commissioner Dean Smallegan.
There are 76 full-and-part-time county employees. The 13 furloughed make up 17% of the county's workforce.
