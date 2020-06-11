CADILLAC — After more than a month without new COVID-19 cases, Missaukee County had a new case Wednesday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Missaukee County to 17. The new case is the only active case in the county. Of the 17 people who had confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County, 15 have recovered and one person died.
An additional six people in Missaukee County are considered "probable" cases.
There were no other new cases in Wexford, Lake or Osceola Counties on Wednesday.
There does not appear to be any confirmed active cases in Wexford County. Of the 12 confirmed cases, three died and nine have recovered. However, there are six probable cases according to District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard (the state lists two).
In Lake County, six people had confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two recoveries, one probable case and zero deaths.
However, more than 100 inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin have contracted COVID-19, though inmates do not count towards the county's total. The federal Bureau of Prisons shows 14 inmates are actively sick, 85 have recovered, and two have died. The facility is privately owned but operates under contract with the federal government. Recent data shows 1,585 federal offenders are in the prison.
Osceola County has had 13 cases, zero deaths, seven recoveries and five probable cases, according to state data.
Statewide, there have been 59,278 COVID-19 cases, 5,711 deaths and 42,041 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.