Missaukee County has 2nd COVID case in 10 days

CADILLAC — A second person in Missaukee County over the past 10 days has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Missaukee County has had several "dry spells" during the coronavirus pandemic; one in April, another long one in March and June. The most recent dry spell without new COVID-19 cases was July 20 through Aug. 4. That ended on Aug. 5 with one newly confirmed case; on Thursday, District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard showed the county had another new case, the 28th since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Michigan.
People are generally considered to be contagious for the virus for 10 days after their test date. The DHD No 10 data doesn't show when the person tested but does show the date their result came back.
It appeared that the new Missaukee County case was in Lake City. On Wednesday, there were eight cases in the zip code associated with Lake City. On Thursday, there were nine.
Wexford, Lake and Osceola counties remained stagnant on Thursday.
Wexford County has had 59 cases overall, with one announced in the past 10 days. Lake County has had 25, with eight in the past 10 days. Osceola County has had 64, with none in the past 10 days.
Statewide, Michigan reached 90,392 confirmed cases on Thursday, with 1,121 of them new since Wednesday. That's the most newly confirmed cases in a single day since May. During the entirety of the pandemic, the Cadillac News counted 18 days prior to Thursday with statewide new cases above 1,000.
Statewide deaths reached 6,289 on Thursday. Five of those deaths have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
As of Thursday, one patient was hospitalized and had tested positive for COVID-19 at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
