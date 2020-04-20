Missaukee County has 4th COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — Missaukee County has its fourth COVID-19 case, according to numbers released by the state on Sunday afternoon.
Other local counties held steady at seven cases in Wexford County, six in Osceola and two in Lake County. There were no new local deaths announced over the weekend. Only one Wexford County resident has died of COVID-19 and one Missaukee County resident.
Michigan has started reporting COVID-19 recoveries. Over the weekend, the state announced that 3,237 people are believed to have recovered from COVID-19.
The rate of new cases statewide has started to slow.
There were 633 new cases announced Sunday and 83 fatalities, bringing Michigan’s total number of cases to 31,424 with 2,391 deaths.
The case fatality rate state-wide is 8%; in a footnote, the state says it’s expected the fatality rate will fall. Until recently, only the most severely ill were being tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Tests are now available for anybody experiencing symptoms, meaning the percentage of people dying from confirmed cases is expected to fall.
The state is encouraging anyone experiencing symptoms to get tested for the virus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday that the curve is flattening due to the “stay home‘ and social distancing restrictions she imposed in March.
