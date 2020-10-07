Missaukee County has one new COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — Missaukee County had one new COVID-19 case announced on Tuesday. It is the county’s 53rd confirmed case, with another 16 cases considered “probable.‘
Confirmed cases are cases with a positive diagnostic test, while probable cases do not have a positive test but do have symptoms.
No other local county had new cases on Monday; Wexford County remained at 118; Lake County at 37 and Osceola County at 92.
Those numbers, however, say how many people in the county have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic came to Michigan in March. They do not say how many people are actively contagious. Generally, people are understood to be contagious for around 10 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms or the date their test was taken, if they don’t have symptoms (about 40% of people who test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 are asymptomatic).
Locally, about 14 cases have onset dates in the past 10 days. Five of those cases are in Wexford County. Six are in Osceola County. Two are in Missaukee County. One is in Lake County.
Statewide confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 129,826 on Tuesday, an increase of 903 over Monday. Deaths reached 6,838 on Tuesday, 22 more than Monday, though some of those cases were identified via vital records review. There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the Cadillac News area, four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
