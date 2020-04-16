Missaukee County has second COVID-19 case

CADILLAC — Missaukee County has its second confirmed COVID-19 case. District Health Department No. 10 and the state of Michigan announced on Wednesday afternoon that another person in the county had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The first Missaukee County resident to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 died in March shortly after the test result came through.
Other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area held steady, with seven cases in Wexford County, two in Lake County and five in Osceola County. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is serving as a COVID-19 care center and is treating three people who have tested positive for the virus. Since the pandemic came to Michigan, Cadillac Hospital has had 11 patients test positive for the virus that causes the disease.
The number of COVID-19 cases in local counties is not necessarily limited to the number of confirmed cases, as until recently, very few people could be tested. Morover, some people never show symptoms when they are infected and so don't get tested.
The health department is investigating the Missaukee County case and determining "if there are close contacts to this individual."
On Wednesday, the statewide COVID-19 tally reached 28,059 with 1,921 deaths.
The local health department continues to urge that residents work together to slow the spread of the disease; that means staying apart.
DHD No. 10 says people should:
—Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.
—If you must go out, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and avoid any gatherings.
—Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.
—Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.
—Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.
