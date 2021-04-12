MCBAIN — Protecting Michigan’s rural populations from COVID-19 is a common goal shared by health care providers in Missaukee County. That is why providers from Family Health Care – McBain, McBain Family Pharmacy, Lake City Primary Care and other area health care providers have teamed up to bring over 700 doses of the vaccine to McBain and surrounding communities.
The vaccination team, comprised of all volunteers, will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge on weekday evenings and during the weekend. Appointments will be required.
Currently, anyone age 16 and older can receive the vaccination.
“As a smaller clinic in Lake City, we wanted to find a way to help vaccinate more than just our patients,‘ said Rebecca Dick, Complex Care Coordinator at Lake City Primary Care. “We are passionate about helping all communities in Missaukee County and happy to find support from area health care partners at McBain Family Pharmacy and Family Health Care – McBain,‘
Volunteers are needed to assist with vaccine sign-up, patient check-in and paperwork, and directing traffic.
Even local churches are getting involved to help stop the spread of COVID-19. According to Adam Barton, Pastor of Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church, area churches are helping spread the word about the vaccination event and the need for volunteers through their bulletins and social media accounts.
“We are very excited to work collaboratively with area providers to bring a safe, effective vaccine to the community as quickly as possible,‘ said Clayton Gilde, PharmD, Owner/Pharmacist for McBain Family Pharmacy. “The time is now to get vaccinated and do our part to help slow the spread.‘
This community vaccination effort is being supported by Chris Donzell, FNP-BC, Libby Tuck, FNP-C, Clayton Gilde, Pharmacist, Jon Borton, PA-C, Amanda Barton, DNP, Susan Lanser, MD, Lori Booms, NP and Bridgette Radak, NP.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment or to volunteer, visit mcbainfamilypharmacy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.