MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural Schools will be the site for an active shooter exercise on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Missaukee County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said the exercise will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. It will involve individuals from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Missaukee EMS, the McBain Fire Department, Michigan State Police, McBain Schools staff and the county itself.
Hartshorne-Shafer said the exercise will give all the agencies involved a chance to evaluate the plans in place for dealing with an active shooter and make adjustments to them.
“It’s a learning experience,” she said. “It’s a training experience, and it’s an opportunity to improve upon what we already have.”
This will be the first full-scale exercise held in the county in several years. With the various plans each agency has in place to address an active shooter, Hartshorne-Shafer said they want to make sure everyone is prepared in case those plans need to be implemented.
“If anything were to happen, we want to make sure everybody is ready,” she said. “We want to make sure all of our planning is going in the right direction.”
Though roads won’t be blocked off, Hartshorne-Shafer said there may be travel disruptions in the area during the morning hours.
“We’re going to try to be cognizant and considerate of other events that are taking place that day,” she said.
Future exercises are in the works. Hartshorne-Shafer said she doesn’t have a timeline for when those will take place, but is working with the local emergency agencies to plan them out.
