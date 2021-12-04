LAKE CITY — Local veterans and families gathered outside the Missaukee County Annex for the county’s Veterans Service Office grand opening Friday afternoon.
“I think we’ve had a great turnout,” Jan Anderson, the county’s new veterans service officer, said. “They’ve (the veterans) just said it’s wonderful that there’s an office open, and they all want to tell me their stories.”
Those in attendance were treated to a meal served by Hammer’s Pub and Grub, as well as desserts from 2 The Moon Bakery and some refreshments. The country was also giving away hats, shirts, and bags with the office’s logo.
“Everyone is really overjoyed that the Veterans Service Office is back open five days a week, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” county administrator Elizabeth Vogel said. “Everyone here has been meeting our new VSO, Jan, and they’re getting to know her and she’s getting to know them.”
Many of the veterans in attendance reiterated Vogel’s statement, including American Legion Post No. 300 Commander Don Blue.
“We’re so happy to have a veterans officer here in Missaukee County helping the veterans,” Blue said.
Steve Gladu, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 79 and then from 1981 to 1997, said he came out to Friday’s event to meet some people and see what the office was all about.
“I’m hoping that they’ll assist with some of these veterans who have a hard time talking with individuals,” Gladu said.
With Friday’s grand opening, Vogel said she was excited to hear the positive feedback from the community and encouraged local veterans to come by the office and learn about what kind of help they could receive.
“If you’re a veteran, and you’re not sure if you’re entitled to some benefits or if you’re down on your luck ... come on in and talk to us, and we can see what we can do for you,” Vogel said.
