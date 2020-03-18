LAKE CITY — Missaukee County has locked doors to the courthouse in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees are still reporting to work but residents who need to do business with them are urged to call first.
"Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer regarding the COVID-19 virus, Missaukee County asks that you delay nonessential visits to County Offices until this event subsides," a door posting reads. "Please call BEFORE entering the building. We can likely assist you with your business by phone, fax, or email. You can also access County information and some services through the county’s website, http://missaukee.org."
In a message to employees, County Administrator Precia Garland said the county was locking the doors "in the interest of limiting public exposure."
"Don’t forget to take the standard precautions as recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as regular hand washing, staying home if sick, and social distancing," Garland wrote. "Let’s work together to ensure continued public health and safety, as well as our own public health and safety."
The county's planning and emergency management director, Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, said she is communicating updated information as she receives it.
"There is a high level of awareness and an equally high level of cooperation community-wide as everyone – businesses, individuals, and families - work together to keep themselves and those around them safe," Hartshorne-Shafer told the Cadillac News in an email. "As the situation changes, we will continue to roll with it and adapt!"
The county's main telephone number is 231-839-4967. The fax number is 231-839-3684.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.