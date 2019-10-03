LAKE CITY — For now, Missaukee County is under its original budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which ended Monday, Sept. 30.
“I’m real happy with the way it’s looking at this point,‘ Missaukee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Vanderwal told the Cadillac News this week.
The county board of commissioners held a special meeting Friday, Sept. 27 to approve budget amendments that accounted for additional revenues and reduced expenses compared to the original budget.
“(The county is) a little over $20,000 in the black instead of spending out of fund balance. That’s good news,‘ Vanderwal said.
Missaukee County brought in $87,750 more revenue than expected while spending $19,526 less than was budgeted. The difference totals $107,276 and means instead of spending down fund balance, the county will instead add $29,731 to its financial cushion, according to a memo sent by County Administrator Precia Garland before last week’s meeting.
While Fiscal Year 2019 is over, bills and revenues that arrive over the 60 days following the fiscal year’s end can still be tacked on.
Vanderwal said he expected the county to revisit the FY 2019 budget one more time.
Childcare expenses can always be a little hard to predict, and this year some of the paperwork is running behind due to a staffing shortage.
“Nothing is totally guaranteed final at this point,‘ but county leaders are also not expecting big changes to the FY 2019 budget, Vanderwal said.
