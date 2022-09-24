LAKE CITY — A 72-year-old Lake City man was found not guilty by a jury of his peers recently in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court on several charges alleging animal cruelty and the operation of an illegal kennel.
John Delmer Jones was found not guilty of charges stemming from two separate case files, including animals abandoning/cruelty of 25 or more animals, dog kennel facility violations, two counts of health professional unauthorized practice and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. The alleged charges stemmed from incidents on or between Oct. 12, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022, in Pioneer Township.
Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion was Jones’ legal counsel and he said what you had, in this case, was PETA using an out-of-state person to “investigate” Jones and trying to find a reason to shut his kennel down.
“Then they put pressure on the sheriff’s office, the prosecutor and tried to influence jurors by sending things out in the mail,” Champion said. “I had to file a motion for a change of venue to make sure everything was OK. Missaukee County did an excellent job and the prosecutor did an excellent job. I can’t say the same for PETA.”
Champion said the PETA’s investigation stemmed from an out-of-state PETA employee who responded to an advertisement by Jones seeking help for his kennel. He said the PETA employee answered the ad and worked for Jones for 12 weeks to gather evidence to stop his practices.
All the dogs that were seized from Jones were considered healthy and Champion said his client had a kennel license that expired on Dec. 31, 2021.
“Mr. Jones was always trying to do the right thing,” Champion said.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said his office was disappointed by the verdict but respected the jury’s service and decision.
In an emailed comment, PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden said, “Any reasonable person would recognize that it’s cruel to sever and twist off puppies’ tails and cut off their dewclaws with nail clippers as the puppies screamed in pain and leave small, short-haired dogs penned outside in sub-freezing temperatures, snow and mud without water. The suffering inflicted on these dogs is a prime example of why PETA urges everyone to avoid pet shops and puppy mills and to adopt from a shelter or adoption agency instead. Thanks to PETA and animal control agencies from Grand Traverse, Wexford, Clare and Roscommon counties, Jones’ victims are now thriving in loving homes.”
On Jan. 7, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted animal control agencies from Clare, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Wexford counties in seizing around 40 dogs in Jones’ kennel.
On March 4, Jones was ordered by to court to forfeit the 39 Jack Russell Terriers seized on Jan. 7 to animal control or animal protection shelters unless he could post $40,000 72 hours after the hearing. If able to pay the $40,000 or other security to the Missaukee County Clerk, court documents said the animals would not be forfeited.
The lone dog not forfeited was Jones’ dog and that animal remained with Traverse City Animal Control until Jones’ bond was modified in March. In March, it was noted Jones did not pay the $40,000, so the animals were forfeited.
Champion said it was unfortunate that a special interest group and tried to influence the outcome of this situation. He also said with those dogs forfeited, he was uncertain if Jones was going to start his kennel back up.
