LANSING — A 37-year-old Missaukee County man had his appeal regarding a 2020 conviction of police officer assault, resist obstruct denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Christopher Milosh Divich was found guilty by a jury of his peers during a one-day trial on a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and was sentenced as a third offense habitual offender to 133 days in jail on Dec. 7, 2020. The charge stemmed from Divich’s connection with an incident on Sept. 28, 2019, in Reeder Township.
In his appeal, Divich argued the prosecution did not present sufficient evidence to support his conviction because of the failure to establish that he “knowingly failed to comply with lawful command.” Divich also argued in his appeal that the prosecutions didn’t establish that he knew or had reason to know that police were performing their duties.
The appellate court and judges disagreed.
To convict someone of resisting or obstructing a police officer the prosecution must establish a defendant assaulted, battered, wounded, resisted, obstructed, opposed or endangered a police officer. The prosecution also must prove a defendant knew or had reason to know that the person that was assaulted, battered, wounded, resisted, obstructed, opposed or endangered was a police officer performing his or her duties.
In the unpublished written opinion, the appellate judges said they concluded there was sufficient evidence for a “rational trier of fact” to find Divich heard the officers’ announcements, at times over loudspeakers, that they had a warrant for his arrest after a domestic dispute was caused dispatchers to send police to his home.
The announcements were made for 45 minutes and police testified the speaker system was “very loud.” Police also eventually broke a window and stood outside the window shouting at Divich to exit the home or surrender.
Given the number of announcements, the judges stated a rational trier of fact could reasonably infer that Divich heard these repeated announcements and he knew or had reason to know police were performing a lawful duty, i.e., executing an arrest warrant. Likewise, although Divich argued he only momentarily “disappeared” from the window after it was broken, the duration of resistance is not important.
Accordingly, the judges stated that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt Divich committed the crime of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.
