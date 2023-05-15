LAKE CITY — Missaukee County has voiced its opposition against Camp Grayling’s use of state land in the area.
The county voted 4-1 in favor of a resolution expressing its objection to the DNR and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) contract regarding Camp Grayling’s usage of state land for military training during a recent county board meeting.
Missaukee County Commissioners Lan Bridson, Frank Vanderwal, Roger Ouwinga and Gary Gladu voted in favor of the resolution. Pamela Niebrzydowski voted against it.
Commissioners Dean Smallegan and Star Hughston were absent from the meeting and didn’t vote on the resolution.
According to a press release from the DNR, the contract would allow the DMVA to apply for limited land use permits to conduct exercises on up to 52,000 acres of land. In Missaukee County, parts of Norwich, Pioneer and Enterprise Townships would be eligible for military training via a permit.
These permits would allow the Michigan National Guard to conduct low-impact training in modern cyber, air and space warfare on specified areas of land. Training wouldn’t be allowed on any protected and sensitive habitat areas or certain distance of inland lakes and designated trout streams.
The DMVA would be evaluated under the same regulations that apply to all other public events and activities.
People who want to legally use the land for hunting, fishing, camping or other recreational activities would continue to be allowed, without restriction, on land in use by the Michigan National Guard under a land use permit.
This contract comes after the DNR declined a proposed 20-year lease of around 162,000 acres of state forest low-impact military training activities. Portions of Norwich, Pioneer and Enterprise Townships were included in this original expansion proposal.
Despite the adjustments made to the original proposal, Vanderwal said there weren’t enough regulations on what Camp Grayling could and couldn’t do with their training exercises. He also had concerns about potential environmental damage.
“The main thing I don’t like about it and what most of us didn’t like is the proposal as it is has no teeth in it,” he said. “It has no recourse if Camp Grayling starts doing more with that land than what they say they’re going to.”
Niebrzydowski said she voted against the county’s resolution because she wanted to see a simpler version of it. She also said her belief that those enlisted in the military need the proper environment for training played a role in her vote.
“This is for me a little extensive,” she said.
The county’s resolution also mentions concerns about how the exercises might interfere with land access by the public and that the Michigan National Guard has yet to demonstrate why they need more land for training.
A copy of the signed resolution will be sent to DNR Director Shannon Lott, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the county’s state senator and state representative.
