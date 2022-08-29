LAKE CITY — Missaukee County park visitors will see a 10% to 15% increase in rates and fees for 2023.
The county board approved the park rates and fees for next year during its regular meeting recently. Compared to other parks, Board Chair Dean Smallegan said the county felt they were less expensive than they needed to be.
“We’re going to take that opportunity to get back up into the middle of the pack as opposed to being on the low end,” he said. “Because we’ve got a good park and we think people will continue to support it even with a little higher set of fees.”
For next year, visitors will see daily vehicle permit rates go up from $4 to $5 and annual permit rates increase from $20 to $25. Missaukee County residents and property owners can purchase annual permits for $15 each before June 1, 2023.
Camping rates for electric sites and full hookup sites will see increases in daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal rates. Rates for rustic cabins, rental houses, and pavilion rentals will remain the same.
While he expects the increased fees to have little impact on the park, Smallegan said they are going to reduce the number of seasonals.
“It’s going to cause some pain because we’re going to stomp on some people from far away and some from nearby,” Smallegan said.
With about 90 of 120 lots currently in the full seasonal program, Smallegan said there aren’t many spaces for visitors who want to stay at the park for only a week or few days. By reducing seasonals, Smallegan said they want to give more visitors that opportunity.
“For somebody who wants to come here on a weekend or for a week, and to have what 15% of the lots available for the year, that’s not much of an opportunity,” he said.
“You hear it over and over again from people that live around us say we don’t even bother to try to apply because it’s not worth it.”
To encourage more Missaukee County residents to stay at the park, Smallegan said they are offering a 10% discount on all rates for 2023.
“I think that’s a goodwill gesture that makes it more attractive for a county resident,” he said.
