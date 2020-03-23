LAKE CITY — A little more than a week after voters approved a millage to keep the recycling center open, the recycling center in Missaukee County is closed.
But not because of money — because of safety.
Like many publicly-owned facilities, the recycling center is closed as Michigan tries to stave off the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic spreading around the globe.
According to minutes from a special board meeting held by county commissioners, the lack of running water at the recycling center means employees would not be able to comply with personal hygiene recommendations if the recycling center were to stay open, said Sherry Blaszak, manager of the Missaukee Conservation District, which operates the recycling center for the county.
The board passed a resolution that took several steps, including granting “additional authority to Frank Vanderwal, Board Chairperson or in the event of his incapacity, Hubert Zuiderveen, Board Vice Chair to approve emergency decisions, purchases and/or other necessary actions related to the COVID-19 matter.‘
The board will have to ratify the decisions later.
Additionally, commissioners agreed to pay non-essential county employees “in the event of a mandated County office closure.‘ Employees won’t have to use vacation or sick time.
That hasn’t happened yet.
Missaukee County’s offices are still open on an appointment-basis only, with the exception of the recycling center, the county said on Thursday following the special board meeting Wednesday.
“Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer regarding the COVID-19 virus, and action of the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, as of Tuesday, March 17, all facilities operated by Missaukee County will be open to the public by appointment only,‘ County Administrator Precia Garland announced in a press release.
The temporary measures are “in effect until Tuesday, April 14, 2020 or until as otherwise determined by the Board of Commissioners,‘ according to the resolution commissioners passed.
The county urged residents to conduct county business by phone, fax, or email.
“The county Board of Commissioners will re-evaluate operations at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on April 14. All non-essential committee meetings have been canceled. The April Finance Committee meeting is essential and still scheduled for its regular date and time (April 9, 4 p.m.). We ask for the public’s patience, understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time.‘
Specific information, including department phone numbers and emails are listed on the county’s website, http://missaukee.org.
Main Telephone Number: (231) 839-4967; Fax: (231) 839-3684.
