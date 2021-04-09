CADILLAC — In a county of approximately 16,000 people, there've been 1,004 COVID-19 cases over the past year.
Though some people may have contracted the novel coronavirus more than once, the 1,000-case milestone, reached Thursday, shows how intense the surge in Missaukee County is, where the 7-day average positivity rate has been above 20% since March 10. Though Missaukee County has risen above a 20% positivity rate at times throughout the pandemic, this is the first time it's lasted more than a few days.
Missaukee County added eight new cases on Thursday, reaching the 1,004-case benchmark. Deaths held steady at 13.
Wexford County's surge also continued on Thursday, with the county adding 26 cases and reaching a pandemic total of 2,039. Deaths held steady at 26.
Lake County added six cases and reached a pandemic total of 445. Deaths held steady at 11.
In Osceola County, 29 new cases brought the pandemic total to 1,292. Deaths held at 24.
Statewide case on Thursday reached 723,297 and deaths reached an even 16,400. There were 7,819 new cases reported since Wednesday and 73 new deaths, though 43 of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.
