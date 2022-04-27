LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Republicans’ held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Four Season Event Barn in Lake City Monday night.
The annual event featured an array of familiar faces from the local and state government, along with their supporters. With over 150 people in attendance, Missaukee County Chair of the Republican Party David Den Houten said the turnout was better than expected.
“I think it goes to the enthusiasm of the electorate right now as far as a lot of people are very engaged in the political process,” Den Houten said. “A lot of people are dissatisfied with some of the things that are going on right now and I think that you saw that with some of the speeches.”
As attendees ate dinner, Michigan Republican governor candidates Michael Brown and Perry Johnson spoke to the crowd.
Brown, a Belding native, has worked for 34 years in law enforcement and is currently the Commander of the Southwest Michigan District of the State Police. Before law enforcement, Brown twice won election to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
During his speech, Brown highlighted issues with public safety, infrastructure, and taxes. With his law enforcement experience, Brown expressed strong support for police and a desire to address public safety.
“We have rising violent crime in a number of areas,” Brown said. “I’m the only candidate that can fix that public safety crisis when it comes to violent crime and also recruitment retention of officers and a whole new school safety officer program.”
Brown said one of his main goals was to reduce the state income tax down to 3.25% by the end of his first term.
“We’re going to have a lean and efficient state government under my administration with every department director,” Brown said. “That’s going to be our focus.”
“And then, working with the legislature. We’re going to have very lean budgets that do the business for the citizens, but will also reduce taxes long term in the state of Michigan.”
Johnson, a Metro Detroit businessman, is the founder of the Perry Johnson Companies Group, which includes a list of different entities. Before founding his firm, Johnson worked in the automotive industry.
During his speech, Johnson addressed issues including infrastructure, education, and energy. As a governor candidate, Johnson said he wants to bring quality back to Michigan.
“I do not think we have quality now and I intend to bring quality to Michigan,” Johnson said.
One of Johnson’s main points of emphasis was requiring photo identification to vote and only sending absentee ballots to those who request one.
On education, Johnson said he wants to give parents a voice in the educational process. Johnson also said he wanted to start teaching trades in high school to give students more opportunities.
“Why can’t we teach them something in high school that allows them a great opportunity,” Johnson said. “Then they can start their own business.”
“We have to think a little bit about using the education process to prepare somebody for a great job afterwards.”
In between the two governor candidates’ speeches, U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman took to the stage as the dinner’s keynote speaker. Redistricting expanded Bergman’s district to include a majority of northern Michigan as well as the Upper Peninsula.
With the inclusion of Missaukee and parts of Wexford County in his district, Bergman said he has been traveling around and introducing himself.
“This was my third trip down here to the new countries and get to meet people,” Bergman said. “It’s the perfect time of the year with the Lincoln and Reagan Day dinners. People are coming out.”
During his visits around the area, Bergman said he encountered generic issues with the workforce and the economy.
“We need to get the economy rolling,” Bergman said. “People want to go to work. They want to send their kids to school.”
After introducing himself and making a few remarks to the crowd, Bergman endorsed Johnson in the Republican primary race for governor. Previously, Bergman endorsed former Detroit police Chief James Craig, but said in a statement, Craig had ignored campaigning in northern Michigan and the U.P.
“Because of (Johnson’s) experience as an innovator and don’t-take-no-for-an-answer kind of guy, that’s why I decided to endorse him,” Bergman said.
Den Houten said he thought the event went well and was pleased with the night’s speakers.
“I just think that people are very excited to be here,” he said. “I mean, for Missaukee County to have our Lincoln Day Dinner, to have our soon-to-be-congressman in the first district and two candidates for governor, that’s pretty impressive.”
