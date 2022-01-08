LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it has seized around 40 dogs following an investigation into abuse and neglect Friday morning.
With the assistance of surrounding agencies, officers were able to remove the dogs from the premises without incident. The move came after the office received a court order to remove the animals.
For the past several days, protesters from PETA have sat inside the Sheriff’s Department demanding Yancer act against the breeder.
Three weeks ago, the sheriff’s department said it received evidence from a PETA representative of animal cruelty occurring at the dog breeder’s operation. The department said a person who said they were with PETA did an unsanctioned investigation for about six weeks. The person observed alleged violations but didn’t report them at the time.
Yancer previously said his department was unable to act on the evidence immediately until they followed the proper procedures.
After verifying the information and submitting it for criminal review by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s department said the decision was made to act after receiving the appropriate court orders.
The sheriff’s department said the case is still under investigation.
