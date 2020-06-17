LAKE CITY — Two Missaukee County teens were injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning, the sheriff's department said.
The teens, an 18-year-old male from Lake City and a 17-year-old female from McBain, were in a one-car crash near South Lucas Road and Finkle Road in Richland Township. Deputies were dispatched around 1:45 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
The car hit a tree, according to deputies.
The teens were both severely injured and were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse CIty; the male driver by helicopter and the female passenger by Missaukee County EMS.
The sheriff's office said the crash is under investigation but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
