LAKE CITY — Tuesday was a busy night in Missaukee County as several township millages were up for renewal.
Aetna Township
Aetna Township’s fire millage was renewed, receiving 97 yes votes to 25 no votes. The renewal was at 1.25 mills for four years.
Bloomfield Township
Bloomfield Township’s road millage was renewed, receiving 116 yes votes to 46 no votes. The renewal was in an amount not to exceed 1 mill for four years.
Butterfield Township
Butterfield Township’s road construction and maintenance millage was renewed, receiving 98 yes votes to 56 no votes. The renewal was in an amount not to exceed 2 mills for four years.
Forest Township
Forest Township’s fire millage was renewed, receiving 193 yes votes to 68 no votes. The renewal was in an amount not to exceed 1 mill for four years.
Norwich Township
Norwich Township’s road millage was renewed, receiving 106 yes votes to 59 no votes. The renewal was at 1 mill for three years.
Norwich Township’s fire department equipment millage was also renewed, receiving 131 yes votes to 41 no votes. The renewal was at 1 mill for three years.
Pioneer Township
Pioneer Township’s fire millage was renewed, receiving 65 yes votes to 39 no votes. The renewal was in an amount not to exceed 1 mill for four years.
Richland Township
Richland Township’s road millage was renewed, receiving 241 yes votes to 119 no votes. The renewal was at 1 mill for four years.
Riverside Township
Riverside Township’s fire millage was renewed, receiving 197 yes votes to 65 no votes. The renewal was at 1 mill for four years.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
