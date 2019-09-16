LAKE CITY — The fiscal year is nearing its end and Missaukee County looks to come out with some extra room financially.
Commissioners recently approved a budget amendment that accounts for some higher revenue and lower expenses in certain funds than county officials had predicted when drafting the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
“The budget is looking better than expected compared to the beginning of the year,‘ said Precia Garland, the county’s administrator.
Two major line items are still uncertain ahead of the Sept. 30 end to the fiscal year: community stabilization funds and childcare expenses.
If the state decides to award a larger-than-predicted sum in the form of community stabilization payments, “It could reduce our gap further,‘ Garland said.
Legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have not reached a budget deal as the fiscal-year deadline looms.
Missaukee County’s childcare expenses can also be a bit unruly.
Turnover in the office that handles those bills means there’s been some delay in processing invoices, according to Garland. What’s more, agencies have a 60-day window after the end of the fiscal year to submit their bills — so county leaders might not know until December whether the childcare expenses were within budget for the fiscal year.
However, the county’s most recent budget amendment — the fourth one of the fiscal year — reflected lower-than-expected childcare expenses. The county is also spending less on wages and fringe benefits than expected, even as some other expenses climbed.
The budget amendment means the county predicts spending $25,000 less from the general fund in FY2019 than expected.
