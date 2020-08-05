Four townships in Missaukee County — Bloomfield, Caldwell, Lake, and Clam Union — had contested elections on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP
In Bloomfield Township, Tim Bridson and Justin Stauffer ran for the supervisor seat on the Republican ticket.
With 40.6% of registered voters casting ballots on Tuesday, Bridson defeated Stauffer by a tally of 76 to 47.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that Bridson will end up filling the seat.
Election results still need to be certified by the board of canvassers.
CALDWELL TOWNSHIP
Three Republican candidates ran for two open seats on the Caldwell Township Board of Trustees.
Candidates were Gordon Brown, Paul Helsel and James Maxwell.
With 33.84% of registered voters casting ballots, Brown and Helsel prevailed over Maxwell, garnering vote tallies of 145, 156 and 134, respectively.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that Brown and Helsel will end up filling the seats.
Election results still need to be certified by the board of canvassers.
LAKE TOWNSHIP
Three Republican candidates ran for two open seats on the Lake Township Board of Trustees.
Incumbents were Ben Wolford and Carol Bradley, and the challenger was Kate Cobb.
With 38.15% of registered voters casting ballots, Bradley and Wolford prevailed over Cobb, garnering vote tallies of 478, 270 and 267, respectively.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that Bradley and Wolford will end up filling the seats.
Election results still need to be certified by the board of canvassers.
CLAM UNION
Three Republican candidates ran for two open seats on the Clam Union Board of Trustees.
Candidates were Mark DeZeeuw, Bob Ebels and Judy A. Jenema.
With 41.79% of registered voters casting ballots, DeZeeuw and Ebels prevailed over Jenema, garnering vote tallies of 159, 149 and 126 respectively.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that DeZeeuw and Ebels will end up filling the two open seats.
Election results still need to be certified by the board of canvassers.
