LAKE CITY — A 43-year-old Missaukee County woman faced drug and weapons-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Cindy Jo Frye was charged with one count each of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and felony firearms for her connection with an incident on Feb. 28 in Pioneer Township. If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offenses, Frye faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines related to the delivery offense and up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines for the possession-related offense. The felony firearms offense is punishable by two years consecutively with and proceeding any other imprisonment.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Frye is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A release from the Traverse Narcotics Team stated that Frye’s arraignment was the result of a several-month-long investigation by detectives after information was received indicating she was involved in illegal drug activities. Police said a search warrant was executed at Frye’s Pioneer Township home on Feb. 28. During the subsequent search of Frye’s home, police said detectives seized approximately four grams of crystal methamphetamine, a .44 caliber revolver, a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a shotgun and a rifle.
Frye was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail and recently charged with the aforementioned offenses. Police said the case remains under investigation. Police said additional charges and arrests related to this case are anticipated.
TNT was assisted by the Michigan State Police Seventh District Emergency Support Team, Houghton Lake MSP Post Canine Team, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Missaukee County Michigan Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and police said she is currently out on bond.
