CADILLAC — Missaukee County's COVID-19 cases doubled between Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the state of Michigan said there were six cases in the county. On Wednesday, that number was 12.
District Health Department No. 10, which has public health jurisdiction in Missaukee County, would not comment Wednesday on the uptick in cases. The department's spokesperson said a press release would be forthcoming on Thursday.
Osceola County also had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bring that tally to eight. The new cases in Osceola and Missaukee Countys mean that Wexford County, which used to have the most cases in the Cadillac News coverage area, is second-to-last. Lake County has the least, at two.
On Wednesday, DHD No. 10 and Munson Healthcare announced that two long-term care facilities in Crawford County were reporting a "cluster" of cases.
At Munson Healthcare Crawford Continuing Care Center, five staff members and five residents have COVID-19. Grayling Nursing and Rehabilitation Community has even more, with 10 staff members and seven residents diagnosed with COVID-19. Two of the twelve residents at the facility have passed away as a result of COVID-19.
Of the total staff cases reported, seven individuals reside outside of Crawford County, according to the health department.
However, Crawford County is among the hardest hit within DHD No. 10's jurisdiction. Crawford County has 35 cases as of Wednesday, according to DHD No. 10. There is a discrepancy between how many cases the state says the county has and how many the health department has identified. As of Wednesday, the state was listing 32 cases in Crawford County. It's not unusual for these numbers to shift slightly during the local health department's investigation, with investigators determining that a case is more properly attributed to another county, such as in the case of somebody who gets sick at a cabin or cottage, the health department has previously told the Cadillac News.
On Wednesday, the state of Michigan had 33,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,813 deaths.
